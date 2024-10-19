Abbeydorney Through To Munster Ladies Junior Semi-Final

Abbeydorney are through to the AIB Munster Ladies Junior Club Football Semi-Final.
In a goal-fest at their home pitch they got the better of Moyne Templetuohy by 5-13 to 5-08.
Tim Moynihan reports.
