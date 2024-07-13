Abbeydorney first into County Hurling semis

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Abbeydorney are the first side into the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals.
They overcame St Brendan's 2-15 to 1-13 in the last 8.
Ballyduff and Lixnaw face off today for a place in the last four of the Championship.
Their ¼ final tie takes place in Austin Stack Park from 2.