Sport

Abbeydorney first into County Hurling semis

Jul 13, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Abbeydorney first into County Hurling semis
Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park.
Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney are the first side into the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals.

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
They overcame St Brendan's 2-15 to 1-13 in the last 8.

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Ballyduff and Lixnaw face off today for a place in the last four of the Championship.

Their ¼ final tie takes place in Austin Stack Park from 2.

