Abbeydorney first into County Hurling semis

Abbeydorney are the first side into the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals.

They overcame St Brendan's 2-15 to 1-13 in the last 8.

Ballyduff and Lixnaw face off today for a place in the last four of the Championship.

Their ¼ final tie takes place in Austin Stack Park from 2.