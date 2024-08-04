Abbeydorney crowned county champions

Abbeydorney are Garvey’s SuperValu Senior hurling champions for the first time since 1974.

A dominant 1-17 to 1-10 victory over Ballyduff in the final in Tralee gave them just their 5th ever title.

Michael O'Leary of Abbeydorney put over the first 2 points inside the opening 3 minutes 2 before Kevin Goulding halved that deficit. Jack Sheehan restored that 2 point advantage for Abbeydorney before O'Leary made it a 3 point game after 7 minutes. Ballyduff were wasteful upfront, registering 5 wides in the opening 13 minutes. Jack O'Sullivan did put over for Ballyduff as they cut the gap to 3 in the 14th minute; 0-5 to 0-2. Michael O'Leary's 4th point of the decider put Abbeydorney 4 clear. Ballyduff had 3 of the next 4 points to move within 2 at 7 points to 5 after 22 minutes. After Abbeydorney pointed to go 3 in front Oisin Maunsell netted to double that advantage

Calum O'Sullivan put them 7 up, then captain James O'Connor had Abbeydorney 8 clear and Jack Sheehan made it a 9 point game. Half time: Abbeydorney 1-11 Ballyduff 0-5.

Back to back points by Jack Goulding and Adam Segal gave Ballyduff the better start upon the resumption. Oisin Maunsell pointed for Abbeydorney in the 34th minute to make it 1-12 to 0-7. It was a low scoring second period, with the scoreboard not troubled again before the 3/4 mark. Padraig Boyle then pulled a point back for Ballyduff. A Michael O'Leary point in the 48thminute made it double scores at 1-13 to 8 points. With 10 minutes remaining Daniel O'Leary points to give Abbeydorney a 1-14 to 0-8 lead. The win was never in doubt, Brendan becoming the third O'Leary brother to score when he pointed 4 minutes from the end. Jack O'Sullivan then got a consolation goal for Ballyduff to make it 1-16 to 1-10 Entering 4 added on minutes Michael O'Leary got the gap back up to 7.

Mike O'Halloran and Andrew Morrissey called the closing moments