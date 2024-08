Abbeydorney chairman William O'Leary has said that Sunday's Senior Hurling County Final victory, was a win for everyone in the parish.

They defeated Ballyduff in the final on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-10.

O'Leary spoke with Andrew Moynihan

The draw for the Football Championship will take place next Monday at 6:30 in Garvey’s SuperValu, Listowel.