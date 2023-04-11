A win and a loss for Ireland U16's today

Ireland, including Kerry's Lily Morris, beat Scotland 31-5 in the Women's U18 Six Nations festival. In the last few minutes, they have been narrowly beaten by England. Ireland face Wales in the final game on Saturday.
