Kerry have 9 players up for football All-Stars tonight, including Footballer of the Year nominee David Clifford.

The other Kingdom players shortlisted for All-Stars are:

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan

Defenders Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin White

Midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor

Forwards Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea.