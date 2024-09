The meeting of West Ham and Chelsea at lunchtime is the first of eight Premier League games down for decision today.

Their clash at the London Stadium has a 12.30 start.

Six matches are underway from 3pm, with Aston Villa at home to Wolves and Fulham up against Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Leicester play Everton, Liverpool face Bournemouth, Southampton take on Ipswich and Tottenham entertain Brentford.

From 5.30pm, Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park.