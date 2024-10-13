Advertisement
Sport

8 County finals nationally this afternoon

Oct 13, 2024 12:01 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland club football champions Glen continue their Derry Championship campaign this afternoon.

Malachy O'Rourke's side take on Slaughtneil in the semi-final at Owenbeg from 4.

The Down football final sees Burren St. Mary's face Kilcoo in Newry from 3.

At the same time, Roger Casements Portglenone and Erin's Own Cargin contest the Antrim football decider in Corrigan Park.

St Eunan's Letterkenny go against Dungloe in the Donegal football final in Ballbofey.

O'Moore Park sees Portarlington battle Portlaoise for the Laois football crown.

The Longford football final has Abbeylara take on Colmcille at Pearse Park.

Tullamore and Ferbane contest the Offaly football final.

And in Westmeath, it's St Loman's against Down in Cusack Park.

The Tipperary hurling final is down for decision at Semple Stadium.

Loughmore Castleiney square off against Toomevara from quarter to 4.

