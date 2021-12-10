Advertisement
7 Kerry players shortlisted with Football All Star team to be announced tonight

Dec 10, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
The GAA / GPA Football All Star team will be announced tonight.

Kerry have 7 players shortlisted:
-Defenders Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White and Brian Ó Beaglaoich
-Midfielder David Moran
-Forwards David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Shea.

Footballer of the Year and Hurler of the Year are also to be revealed later.

Tyrone duo Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary and Mayo's Lee Keegan are up for the football award.

Limerick trio Cian Lynch, Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes are in the running for the hurling gong.

