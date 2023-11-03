Advertisement
Sport

7 changes for Munster to take on Dragons

Nov 3, 2023 16:39 By radiokerrysport
7 changes for Munster to take on Dragons
Share this article

Summer signings Alex Nankivell and Sean O’Brien make their first starts for Munster in tomorrow evening’s game with the Dragons.

Their introductions are among seven changes to the team that drew with Benetton.

With an injury crisis at out-half, Academy prospect Tony Butler makes his first start for the province.

Advertisement

In injury news, Joey Carbery requires surgery on his wrist following a clash in last weekends draw with Benetton

===

Flanker James Culhane replaces Rhys Ruddock in the Leinster back-row for tomorrow’s visit of Edinburgh to the RDS.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls weekend preview
County Finals take place this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Events taking place in Kerry this weekend
29 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls weekend preview
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus