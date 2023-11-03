7 changes for Munster to take on Dragons

Summer signings Alex Nankivell and Sean O’Brien make their first starts for Munster in tomorrow evening’s game with the Dragons.

Their introductions are among seven changes to the team that drew with Benetton.

With an injury crisis at out-half, Academy prospect Tony Butler makes his first start for the province.

In injury news, Joey Carbery requires surgery on his wrist following a clash in last weekends draw with Benetton

Flanker James Culhane replaces Rhys Ruddock in the Leinster back-row for tomorrow’s visit of Edinburgh to the RDS.