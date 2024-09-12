7 changes for Ireland ahead of Australia test

Head Coach Scott Bemand has made seven changes to his team for Saturday's 150th Anniversary Test against Australia.

Five of those changes are in the back-line with outhalf Dannah O'Brien and inside centre Enya Breen retained from the Six Nations win against Scotland.

Scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe and outside centre Aoife Dalton will start in Belfast.

Advertisement

Wingers Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and debutant Vicky Elmes Kinlan make up the back three with full back Eimear Considine.

In the pack there's two changes with Linda Djougang switching to tighthead - allowing Niamh O'Dowd to start at loosehead alongside hooker Neve Jones.

The other debutant is Ruth Campbell who joins Dorothy Wall in the second row.

Advertisement

The unchanged back row sees skipper Edel McMahon joined by Aoife Wafer and Brittany Hogan.