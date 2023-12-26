5 Premier League games today

There are 5 games down for decision in the Premier League this afternoon.

The action kicks off with the clash of Newcastle and Nottingham Forest at 12:30pm.

3 games kick off at 3pm including Burnley hosting Liverpool, Bournemouth playing Fulham and Sheffield United at home to Luton Town.

The final game of the day is an 8pm kick off between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are looking to resume their 5 point lead at the top of the table this afternoon.

The Bhoys make the trip to Dundee in the only game of the day.

Kick off is at 12:30pm.

Rangers cut the gap to their neighbours to 2 points thanks to a 2-0 win over Motherwell on Christmas Eve.

The rivals face off in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.