5 league draws in a row for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have made it 5 draws in a row with a 1-1 draw with UCD in Dublin last night.
UCD struck first midway through the first half through Conor Behan.
But Daniel Okwute brought Kerry level in the 56th minute.
Kerry scored what looked like the winner in the 92nd minute but it was ruled offside.
Kerry manager, Conor McCarthy
Kerry remain 9th in the table, two clear of Longford Town who also drew 1-1 away to Cobh
Bray Wanderers sit just one point ahead of Kerry on the table, that's after a 2-0 defeat against Finn Harps
Cork City remain top of the table by a single point having drawn 1-1 with Wexford FC
Athlone beat Treaty United by a goal to nil in the night's final game