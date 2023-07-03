Advertisement
Sport

5 Kerry players on football team of the week

Jul 3, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrysport
5 Kerry players on football team of the week 5 Kerry players on football team of the week
Share this article

5 Kerry players make the GAA.ie Football team of the week following their displays against Tyrone.

They are Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Diarmuid O'Connor, Sean O'Shea and David Clifford.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus