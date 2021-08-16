Advertisement
5 Irish players in British Open action today

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Ulsterman Jordan Brown beat Andrew Higginson 3-2 in frames in their British Open first round match.

The Welsh Open champion is the first of five Irish players in action on day 1 in Leicester.

At 2.30pm, former world champion Ken Doherty goes up against England's Zac Surety, while Gerard Greene takes on world number 49 Martin O'Donnell.

At 3.15, Cork teenager Aaron Hill faces veteran Jimmy White.

And in the evening session former Masters champion Mark Allen is up against Reanne Evans.

All of those matches are best of 5 frames.

