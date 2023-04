There are 5 games in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Cork City host Dundalk from 5pm.

At 7pm, Derry City take on pace setters Bohemians.

Drogheda United are at home to St Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne welcome Sligo Rovers to Tolka from 7:45.

Champions Shamrock Rovers host UCD at Tallaght from 8pm.