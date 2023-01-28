Advertisement
Sport

4 thousandth winner for Mullins

Jan 28, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
4 thousandth winner for Mullins 4 thousandth winner for Mullins
Share this article

Trainer Willie Mullins has saddled his four-thousandth winner.

Bronn secured the landmark victory for the Carlow handler by taking the Begineers Chase at Fairyhouse this lunchtime.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus