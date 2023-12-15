4 British teams top Europa League groups

Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers all ended as winners of their groups in the Europa League last night.

Liverpool finished top of Group E, despite slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Union SG in Belgium.

West Ham topped Group A following a 2-nil defeat of Freiburg, while Brighton beat Marseille by a goal to nil at the Amex to end as winners in Group B.

Advertisement

Rangers overcame the challenge of Real Betis in Group C by three goals to two.

==

Aston Villa progressed to the knockout stage of the Conference League as group winners.

Advertisement

Unai Emery's side played out a 1-all draw with Zrinjski in Bosnia-Herzegovina and finished top of Group E.

Aberdeen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-nil in Group G, but they still finished third in their group.