Advertisement
Sport

4 British teams top Europa League groups

Dec 15, 2023 07:50 By radiokerrysport
4 British teams top Europa League groups
Share this article

Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers all ended as winners of their groups in the Europa League last night.

Liverpool finished top of Group E, despite slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Union SG in Belgium.

West Ham topped Group A following a 2-nil defeat of Freiburg, while Brighton beat Marseille by a goal to nil at the Amex to end as winners in Group B.

Advertisement

Rangers overcame the challenge of Real Betis in Group C by three goals to two.

==

Aston Villa progressed to the knockout stage of the Conference League as group winners.

Advertisement

Unai Emery's side played out a 1-all draw with Zrinjski in Bosnia-Herzegovina and finished top of Group E.

Aberdeen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-nil in Group G, but they still finished third in their group.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Andy Spain joins Kerry FC
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal
Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Andy Spain joins Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus