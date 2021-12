There were wins for three Kerry-owned dogs last night outside the county.

In Shelbourne Park, Ballymac Ariel for Liam Dowling won the 7th race from Trap 5 in 29:61

In Curraheen Park, Realism for Daniel O'Reilly from Killarney won the 9th race from Trap 6 in 28:81

And in Limerick, Maglass Brave for Bill Carmody in Ballymac won the 6th Race from Trap 4 in 29:38