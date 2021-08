3 teams will book a place in the Champions League group stage this evening as the second legs of the final qualifying round games get underway.

Young Boys lead Ferencvaros 3-2 going into the second leg.

Swedish side Malmo travel to Ludogorets leading 2-0 from the first leg.

While PSV have to come from behind against Benfica if they are to progress. They trail 2-1.

Kick off in all 3 games is at 8.