Three players from league champions Athlone Town have been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Year.

Madison Gibson, Roisin Molloy and Laurie Ryan are all shortlisted.

Shelbourne duo Maggie Pierce and Pearl Slattery also get the nod, as does Julie-Ann Russell.

Advertisement

Athlone goalkeeper Katie Keane is among the six nominees for Young Player of the Year.