3 changes for Kingdom hurlers

The Kerry team to host Laois tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup shows 3 changes from the loss to Offaly.
John B O’Halloran, Mikey Boyle and Jordan Conway are all in; with Louis Dee, Darragh Shanahan and Colin Walsh dropping to the bench.
The Kingdom side:
1 John B O’Halloran
2 Evan Murphy
3 Eric Leen
4 Kyle O’Connor
5 Mikey Boyle
6 Fionan MacKessy
7 Jason Diggins
8 Eoin Ross
9 Michael Leane
10 Paudie O’Connor
11 Gavin Dooley
12 Jordan Conway
13 Brandon Barrett
14 Shane Conway
15 Padraig Boyle
Subs:
16 Louis Dee
17 Sean Weir
18 Morgan Madden
19 Cillian Trant
20 Darragh Shanahan
21 Colin Walsh
22 Keith Carmody
23 Niall Mulcahy
24 Philip Lucid
25 Dan Goggin
26 Ricky Heffernan
Laois team: