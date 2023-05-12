3 changes for Kingdom hurlers

The Kerry team to host Laois tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup shows 3 changes from the loss to Offaly.

John B O’Halloran, Mikey Boyle and Jordan Conway are all in; with Louis Dee, Darragh Shanahan and Colin Walsh dropping to the bench.

The Kingdom side:

1 John B O’Halloran

2 Evan Murphy

3 Eric Leen

4 Kyle O’Connor

5 Mikey Boyle

6 Fionan MacKessy

7 Jason Diggins

8 Eoin Ross

9 Michael Leane

10 Paudie O’Connor

11 Gavin Dooley

12 Jordan Conway

13 Brandon Barrett

14 Shane Conway

15 Padraig Boyle

Subs:

16 Louis Dee

17 Sean Weir

18 Morgan Madden

19 Cillian Trant

20 Darragh Shanahan

21 Colin Walsh

22 Keith Carmody

23 Niall Mulcahy

24 Philip Lucid

25 Dan Goggin

26 Ricky Heffernan

Laois team: