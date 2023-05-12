Advertisement
Sport

3 changes for Kingdom hurlers

May 12, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
3 changes for Kingdom hurlers 3 changes for Kingdom hurlers
Share this article

The Kerry team to host Laois tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup shows 3 changes from the loss to Offaly.

John B O’Halloran, Mikey Boyle and Jordan Conway are all in; with Louis Dee, Darragh Shanahan and Colin Walsh dropping to the bench.

The Kingdom side:

Advertisement

1 John B O’Halloran

2 Evan Murphy

3 Eric Leen

Advertisement

4 Kyle O’Connor

5 Mikey Boyle

6 Fionan MacKessy

Advertisement

7 Jason Diggins

8 Eoin Ross

9 Michael Leane

Advertisement

10 Paudie O’Connor

11 Gavin Dooley

12 Jordan Conway

Advertisement

13 Brandon Barrett

14 Shane Conway

15 Padraig Boyle

Subs:

16 Louis Dee

17 Sean Weir

18 Morgan Madden

19 Cillian Trant

20 Darragh Shanahan

21 Colin Walsh

22 Keith Carmody

23 Niall Mulcahy

24 Philip Lucid

25 Dan Goggin

26 Ricky Heffernan

Laois team:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus