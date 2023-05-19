3 changes by Mayo for Kingdom outing

Mayo have made 3 changes for their game against Kerry tomorrow in the Sam Maguire Cup.
It’s a first outing for Kevin McStay’s side since their Connacht semi-final loss.
David McBrien is in at full back, having missed the provincial semi-final defeat because of injury.
Sam Callinan comes in at corner back while James Carr is included at full forward.
Eoghan McLoughlin, Donnacha McHugh and Tommy Conroy are the ones to make way
Mayo team-
1. Colm Reape
2. Jack Coyne
3. David Mc Brien
4. Sam Callinan
5. Paddy Durcan
6. Conor Loftus
7. Stephen Coen
8. Matthew Ruane
9. Diarmuid O'Connor
10. Fionn McDonagh
11. Jack Carney Kilm
12. Jordan Flynn
13. Aidan O'Shea
14. James Carr
15. Ryan O'Donoghue
Mayo subs-
Rory Byrne
Tommy Conroy
Jason Doherty
Enda Hession
Darren McHale
Donnacha McHugh
Eoghan McLaughlin
Kevin McLoughlin
Padraig O'Hora
Paul Towey
Bob Tuohy