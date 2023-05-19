3 changes by Mayo for Kingdom outing

Mayo have made 3 changes for their game against Kerry tomorrow in the Sam Maguire Cup.

It’s a first outing for Kevin McStay’s side since their Connacht semi-final loss.

David McBrien is in at full back, having missed the provincial semi-final defeat because of injury.

Sam Callinan comes in at corner back while James Carr is included at full forward.

Eoghan McLoughlin, Donnacha McHugh and Tommy Conroy are the ones to make way

Mayo team-

1. Colm Reape

2. Jack Coyne

3. David Mc Brien

4. Sam Callinan

5. Paddy Durcan

6. Conor Loftus

7. Stephen Coen

8. Matthew Ruane

9. Diarmuid O'Connor

10. Fionn McDonagh

11. Jack Carney Kilm

12. Jordan Flynn

13. Aidan O'Shea

14. James Carr

15. Ryan O'Donoghue

Mayo subs-

Rory Byrne

Tommy Conroy

Jason Doherty

Enda Hession

Darren McHale

Donnacha McHugh

Eoghan McLaughlin

Kevin McLoughlin

Padraig O'Hora

Paul Towey

Bob Tuohy