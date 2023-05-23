3 arrested in connection with racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid forward

Three people have been arrested by Spanish police in connection with racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior at a La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Spain's top division is calling for a change to Spanish law so the league has powers to help fight racism more effectively.

It wants permission to be able to deliver financial penalties, bar fans from matches, and even close stadiums.

Dutch police will use a television programme tonight to try to identify hooligans who caused trouble during West Ham's Europa Conference League match at AZ Alkmaar last week.

Photos of suspects will be broadcast to ask the public to help with identification.

Police have set a deadline of 4pm today for anyone involved in the ugly scenes to come forward if they don't want their photograph put on national TV.