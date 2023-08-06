2nd for Ellen Keane

Ellen Keane swims has finished second in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 final at the Para-Swimming World Championships.
The Dubliner clocked at time of 1-minute-21-point-43 seconds.
Advertisement
Ellen Keane swims has finished second in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 final at the Para-Swimming World Championships.
The Dubliner clocked at time of 1-minute-21-point-43 seconds.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus