2nd for Ellen Keane

Aug 6, 2023 17:54 By radiokerrynews
Ellen Keane swims has finished second in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 final at the Para-Swimming World Championships.

The Dubliner clocked at time of 1-minute-21-point-43 seconds.

