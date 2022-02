Republic of Ireland Manager Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player squad for their first appearance in the Pinatar Cup tournament.

Defender Megan Campbell returns to the squad for the first time since November 2020, while there is a first senior call-up for the Irish under-17 captain - Shelbourne forward Abbie Larkin.

Ireland are guaranteed three games in Spain, with the first on Wednesday, February 16th against Poland.