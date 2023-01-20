Advertisement
Sport

2 provincial football finals this evening

Jan 20, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrysport
2 provincial football finals this evening
There are two provincial football finals this evening.

Mayo and Roscommon clash in the Connacht FBD League decider at the Air Dome, with Cork and Limerick meeting in the McGrath Cup final in Mallow.

Both games throw in at 7.30.

