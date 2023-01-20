2 provincial football finals this evening

There are two provincial football finals this evening.
Mayo and Roscommon clash in the Connacht FBD League decider at the Air Dome, with Cork and Limerick meeting in the McGrath Cup final in Mallow.
Both games throw in at 7.30.
