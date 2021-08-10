2 Kerry rally's included on Motorsport Ireland provisional calendar

2 Kerry motorsport events are included on a provisional calendar released by Motorsport Ireland.

The calendar was released following meetings with motor clubs on Saturday.

The two events are non-gated, with the Kerry Mini stages rally down for November the 7th with the Killarney Historic Rally provisionally set for November 27th.

Clubs have until next Monday to give their intentions of whether the events will run or not to Motorsport Ireland with the official confirmed calendar being released next week.

Also from the meeting, events can now set their own costs for competitors to enter while non-gated events, which weren’t permitted since the Covid 19 pandemic began, now being allowed to run under covid guidelines.