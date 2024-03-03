Advertisement
Sport

2 Kerry FC sides play today

Mar 3, 2024
2 Kerry FC sides play today
2 Kerry sides line out this afternoon in the EA Sports League Of Ireland.

The 17s are at CK United from 1.30.

Half an hour later the 14s are away to Wexford.

Athlone Town have retained the President's Cup in the Women's League of Ireland curtain raiser.

Chloe Singleton scores twice as the Midlanders secured the first piece of silverware of the new season with a 3-0 victory over Peamount United.

The FAI Cup holders open their league campaign with a home fixture against Galway United next weekend.

The defending league champions meanwhile will travel to Cork.

