Sport

2 Irish meetings this afternoon

Oct 5, 2024 09:54 By radiokerrynews
There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon, with the first going to post at five-past-1.

And the Grade-2 PWC Champion Steeplechase is the feature of a seven-race card at Gowran Park, which gets underway at five-to-2.

