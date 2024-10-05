2 Irish meetings this afternoon

There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon, with the first going to post at five-past-1.
And the Grade-2 PWC Champion Steeplechase is the feature of a seven-race card at Gowran Park, which gets underway at five-to-2.
Advertisement
There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon, with the first going to post at five-past-1.
And the Grade-2 PWC Champion Steeplechase is the feature of a seven-race card at Gowran Park, which gets underway at five-to-2.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus