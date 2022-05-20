2 games in Connacht Minor Championship

There are two games in the Connacht Minor Football Championship tonight.
Leitrim host Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon, while Dr Hyde Park is the venue for Roscommon's meeting with Sligo.
Both matches throw in at 7 o'clock.
