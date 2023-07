Meath amateur Alex Maguire is the first Irish golfer out on the opening day of the 151st Open Championship.

He teed off just after 7am at Hoylake.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington are grouped together - along with Talor Gooch - and tee off at quarter-past-9.

Shane Lowry tees off after 10am.

Rory McIlroy is among the later starters - just before 3pm - in the company of Masters champion Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.