Darwin Nunez scored twice as Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League yesterday.

The visitors played over an hour with ten men, after a 28th minute red card for Virgil van Dijk.

Nunez netted the winner in added time - and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says it was tough to take

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland scored and missed a penalty as Manchester City secured a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

And Aston Villa beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.