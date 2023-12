Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made 14 changes to his side for Monday's interprovincial derby against Ulster in the URC.

Rob Russell is the only player retained in the starting line-up following the St Stephen's Day win over Munster at Thomond Park.

Jamison Gibson Park has been passed fit to play at scrum-half and will be partnered at out-half by Sam Prendergast.

Advertisement

Ulster welcome back Steven Kitshoff and Rob Herring to their line-up for the game at the RDS.