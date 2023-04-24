1 game tonight in League of Ireland

There's one game tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
Waterford will look to close the gap on leaders Galway United when they travel to face Treaty United.
Kick off at Markets Field is at 7.45pm.
