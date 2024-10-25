Advertisement
Sport

1 game in Premier League tonight

Oct 25, 2024 07:40 By radiokerrysport
1 game in Premier League tonight
There's one game in the Premier League tonight as Leicester City host Nottingham Forest from 8pm.

In the Championship Portsmouth take on Sheffield Wednesday at the same time.

