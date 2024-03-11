1 game in Premier League tonight

Tonight, Chelsea welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge for an 8-o'clock start.
Eddie Howe's side go into the game 10th in the table, four points and one place above tonight's opponents.
Advertisement
Tonight, Chelsea welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge for an 8-o'clock start.
Eddie Howe's side go into the game 10th in the table, four points and one place above tonight's opponents.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus