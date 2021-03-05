Sponsorship Boost For Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Irish Greyhound Racing will benefit from the continued partnership between GRI and SIS with the announcement that SIS will become the title of sponsor of 11 events across eight stadia nationwide.

These includes the Race of Champions at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

Others on the list include:

Cork Oaks – Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium

Cesarewitch – Mullingar Greyhound Stadium

Limerick Oaks – Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Waterford Guineas – Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium

A1 525 – Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium

ON2 525 – Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium

Cambridgeshire Open – Mullingar Greyhound Stadium

Juvenile Derby – Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium

Fair Warrior – Mullingar Greyhound Stadium

There will also be a series of 10 “Curtain Raiser & Getting Out” events hosted at Youghal Greyhound Track which will see an increased prize-money pool for these titled races.

Gerard Dollard, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “This is a very positive announcement for the Irish greyhound industry. This investment in prizemoney will be spread across 11 events nationwide and at a time when we continue to race behind closed doors. This news is a welcome boost particularly in current circumstances.”

Paul Witten, Commercial Director at SIS, said: “We have enjoyed a very close working relationship with GRI in the past and we look forward to building upon our partnership through this latest sponsorship announcement. The agreement will enable us to continue to support Irish greyhound racing and is further proof of our commitment to the sport. GRI’s racetracks play host to the best in Irish greyhound action, and we are pleased to be able to help showcase this premium racing offering to our customers.”

The first event will be held in Cork with the SIS Cork Oaks and will take place before empty stands with stringent COVID protocols in place.

The new deal is the latest partnership between Greyhound Racing Ireland and SIS who are the leading multi-channel supplier of 24-hour live betting services, after the earlier announcement this year that they have extended their partnership for a further five years. This deal sees continued worldwide distribution of live pictures and data from selected GRI greyhound tracks.