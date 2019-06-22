Speeding convictions fall dramatically in the Killarney Court District

It’s being reported that speeding convictions fell dramatically in the Killarney Court District between 2017 and 2018.

Nationally, speeding convictions have fallen by 40% between 2016 and 2018, according to today’s Irish Examiner.

The paper reports that speeding convictions in Killarney between 2017 and 2018 fell from 51 to 18, representing a reduction down to 35% of the previous year’s total.

The information was given to Meath-West TD Peadar Toibín through a parliamentary question on national figures.