Speed limits on Kerry’s national primary roads unlikly to change

Kerry County Council says it’s unlikely there’ll be any changes to speed limits on national primary roads.

Engineer Padraig Teahan made the announcement during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, following a deputation from residents living on the Killorglin-Killarney Road.

Earlier this year, a number of speed limits were changed throughout the country following a review; Transport Infrastructure Ireland had the final say over national primary routes

The deputation sought changes to the new speed limit of 80 km/h approaching Killorglin from the Killarney side; it was 60 km/h prior to the changes.

However, the local authority says any changes to speed limits on national routes is unlikely due to the TII’s procedures.