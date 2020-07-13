Speed limit change on N71 between Kenmare and Moll’s Gap for a year

The speed limit is to be changed on a section of the N71 between Kenmare and Moll’s Gap for a year.

The Road Works Speed Limit Order is being put in place to facilitate pavement overlay works in connection with the N71 Kenmare to Moll’s Gap Pavement Improvement Scheme.

Kerry County Council says it’s for the safety for road users and construction workers.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60km/hr along that route up until July 8th next year, 2021; temporary speed limit signs will be erected along the route.