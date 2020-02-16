Speed indicator signs urgently needed along Castleisland road

Speed indicator signs are urgently needed to curb excessive speeding along a Castleisland road.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly highlighted the speeding issue along the Castleisland to Cordal road, near Castleview.

He called for Kerry County Council to erect a speed limit sign adjacent to the monument at Castleview in an effort to reduce the speed of traffic along this road.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says this has become a serious health and safety issue; he says speeding is a huge issue at this location which is a very busy route.

His calls for speed indicator signs were supported by Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell who said the speed at this location is “ridiculous”.

In response to the motion, Kerry County Council said it will talk to the Gardaí regarding the issue.

The council will also carry out speed surveys and will then look at implementing flashing signs at this location.