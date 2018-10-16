Speed camera vans parked outside graveyards while funerals are on

Gardai are being told to stop parking speed camera vans outside graveyards when funerals are on.

It’s emerged that some vans have been catching mourners speeding at a number of spots in Kerry.

In one case, a speed camera van had been set up half an hour before a burial.





The issue was raised at Kerry County Council by Cllr John Francis Flynn, who says he has received a number of complaints from people who’ve called the practice disrespectful.

Cllr Flynn says the vans are being parked on land owned by the local authority – and he wants the issue raised at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.