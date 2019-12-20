Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy
Healy-Raes rule out running third candidate in general election for now
The Healy-Raes have ruled out running a third candidate in the general election for now.There’s been speculation recently that a third Healy-Rae candidate will...
Junior Minister Griffin says Aviva Stadium stake could form part of FAI solution in...
The Junior Minister for Sport says the FAI's stake in the Aviva Stadium could, in the future, form part of the solution to the...
Waiting time for driving tests in Kerry reduced this year
The waiting time for driving tests in the county has reduced dramatically this year.In April, the waiting time for driving tests in Tralee was...
Speculation over whether 3rd Healy-Rae will run in General Election 2020 – December 20th,...
Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy
Call from the Dáil – December 20th, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan
Minister Brendan Griffin – December 20th, 2019
Minister of State at the Dept of Tourism, Brendan Griffin on FAI and major roads funding announcement