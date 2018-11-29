Speculation that new Tralee Courthouse to be developed on former Denny site

There’s speculation that the Courts Service is set to develop a new courthouse for Tralee on the former Denny site in the town.

Sinn Fein Councillor Pa Daly says he has heard the Courts Service are very interested in the site at the Island of Geese.

The Courts Service says it is still considering the issue.





Cllr Daly, who is also a practicing solicitor, says the Courts Service has always been interested in a brownfield site. He says the Courts Service believes it is impossible to expand the Ashe Street facility into a modern courts complex.

Cllr Daly disagrees and says the court building should be kept in Ashe Street but this would take effort and imagination.

He says there has been no investment in Tralee Courthouse for up to 30 years:

dennys