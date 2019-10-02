Speculation mounts as to identity of Euromillions winner in Kerry

Speculation is mounting in Killarney as to the identity of the lucky owner of a Euromillions ticket worth half a million euro.

It was one of three winning tickets, with two others in Dublin and Meath also winning €500,000 on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The National Lottery are appealed to Kerry players who purchased their ticket in Killarney to check them carefully and be sure to keep it safe.

The winning Kerry ticket was sold in Centra on the Rock Road in Killarney.

Manager of the shop Kieran Culloty says there is a great buzz in the store today and only last year their sister store in The Reeks sold a winning ticket: