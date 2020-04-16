Speculation holder of Killarney’s winning EuroMillions ticket is local

Speculation is rife that the holder of last night’s winning EuroMillions ticket, which was sold in Killarney, is a local.

The EuroMillions Plus top prize winning ticket, worth half a million euro was sold at Daly’s SuperValu on the Park Road.

The good news was confirmed by the National Lottery this morning; it’s the third time a EuroMillions Plus top prize has been sold in Kerry this year.

Duty manager with Daly’s SuperValu David Walsh says it’s the first major Lotto win for the store, adding it’s great news.

Mr Walsh says given the current public health restrictions, it’s likely the lucky ticket holder is local:

The winning numbers were 1, 9, 42, 46 and 50.