Special celebration honouring Kerry’s patron saint begins tomorrow

A special celebration in honour of Kerry’s patron saint will begin tomorrow.

May 16th marks St Brendan’s Day and each year a small group undertakes a pilgrimage to celebrate it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual pilgrimage can’t go ahead in its traditional form this year.

Communities throughout Kerry have developed a new way to mark the day, while still maintaining the 5km travel restriction.

A journey, involving individuals and households, will begin in Fenit tomorrow and will conclude on Friday in Brandon Creek; it will also take in Tralee, Castlegregory and Cloghane.

One of the organisers, Michael Fitzgerald explains how the celebration will work:

Health and safety procedures will be in place, including disinfecting the stones at the end of each stage.

Anybody living on the route who would like to be part of the event can contact Michael Fitzgerald at 087 2523467 or [email protected]