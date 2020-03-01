Southern Conference Success For Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland captured the Women’s National League Southern Conference with a 69-67 win over Ulster University.

End first:Mary’s 21 UU 20

Half time:37-37

End third:55-53

Top scorers:

Team Tom McCarthy’s-Lorraine Scanlon 25, Denise Dunlea 13, Cass Buckley 8

Ulster University-Kollyns Scarborough 27, Lexi Posset 14, Erin McGuire

As Ulster University are second in the Northern Conference the sides will meet again next Saturday in the League semi final in Leixlip; time to be confirmed.

Keane’s Supervalu lost 83-70 at Pyrobel Killester in the Men’s Super League.

Top scorers:

Keane’s: Alan Thompson 25, Pranas Skurdauskas 11, Eric Flood 9

Killester: Kason Harrell 30, Tomas Fernandez 15, John Behan 11

Garveys Tralee Warriors against Maree goes ahead this evening in the Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 6 in Castleisland.