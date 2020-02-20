SouthDoc Workers Deserve Equal Treament – February 20th, 2020

Marie Butler, sectorial organiser, SIPTU speaks to Jerry ahead of a strike tomorrow that will affect SouthDoc services in Kerry and Cork. Some staff at Valentia Hospital and St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin are also taking part. She says it’s unfair that they had to take the same pay cuts as HSE staff but while HSE workers have had these pay cuts reversed, this has not been extended to SouthDoc and other Section 39 staff.